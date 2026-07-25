Help to keep me & my family in our home

I am currently out of work due to my health situation. I've been out of work for the past three months I have been waiting to get approve for temporary disability . I haven't been able to pay my rent & my landlord said she is going to have to file an eviction notice if I don't have my payment by the 5th of July. I have borrowed from everyone I know just to have basic needs around the house! I tried to take out a loan but being that I don't have any current paystubs I'm not able to get approved . This is my last option .I don't like asking for hand outs but if you can help it would be more than appreciated! Thanking everyone in advance !!