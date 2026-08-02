Help to Honor My Sister's Memory

My sister, Michelle 'Mikki' Flynn, was a staunch believer of personal freedoms. As a Trump supporter and widow, she did everything she could to help others see the truth.

Sadly, she passed away in a house fire, leaving my niece Nichole and her brother, James, to cope with the heartbreaking loss of their mother while also facing the unexpected expenses that come with such a devastating event. Sadly, there is no insurance forthcoming, and my siblings and I have done all we can afford.

As Nichole and James prepare to travel, be with family, and lay their mom to rest, my hope is to relieve some of the financial burden so they can focus on grieving, supporting one another, and honoring Mikki’s memory instead of worrying about the costs that accompany a sudden loss. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward travel, lodging, funeral-related expenses, meals, and other unforeseen costs. If you’ve ever wondered how you could help someone during their darkest moments, this is one way.