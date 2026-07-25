Help to get our boy Jazz his treatment for EPM

Jazz is a 14 year old full of life thoroughbred horse. He has brought many joys to Nicole and I. Unfortunately Jazz has contracted EPM. It is a neurological disease that doesn’t allow his back legs to function like they should.

The good news for him is that he has a chance with the medication, while we rehabilitate him through this journey.

So he can bring joy to people who ride him and learn to ride on him.

Bringing many more happy years to everyone that is around him.

Thank you





Your support and prayers are most appreciated.

Nicole, John & Jazz