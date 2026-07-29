Help to get Katherine back to work

Hello my name is Katherine Naylor I am asking for help for cash for a down payment on a vehicle.My vehicle broke down and I lost my job because of no transportation.That was my only means of income so now I am unable to come down with a down payment so I can purchase a vehicle and be able to get myself back to work so I don't lose everything. I have lost my close relatives over the past 7 years so I don't have anyone to lean on for support.I ask for you to please have it in your heart to help me get back on my feet.



