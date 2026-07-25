Help to get back on my feet

I recently moved to New Mexico with close to nothing and a hope for a new start hoping I could do it all on my own but have had a decrease in mental health stability and an overwhelming sense of self doubt. My biggest struggle is lack of reliable transportation as my license is/has been revoked for more than several years (due to driving without despite never having one) all donated funds will be put towards building a solid foundation for my life ( place to live, transportation, food,etc) I try not to ask for help and many people have told me I should so here's my plead for help if you are generous enough to take it I thank you a million times over🙏