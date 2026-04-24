Help to get a new vehicle

I am trying to get enough money to get a new vehicle, I am a single mother currently just went through a pretty serious domestic violence situation. My husband is now in jail, and I am working on an immediate divorce with him. Because of the situation I’m having to go through a lot of stuff with DHS and therapy and things with my kids. Just getting back to work and getting back on my feet. I just had a baby a month ago and he was in the Nicu for a couple weeks and I never really even had time to heal from the C-section but I am getting back to work next week. But things are just hitting me extremely hard and I’m just trying to come up with enough money to get a car and get back on my feet and stay on my feet and anything helps and I really appreciate anything and everything❤️