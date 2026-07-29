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Help to find new beginnings

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Graviet

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Graviet

Help to find new beginnings

I’m going through a really difficult and overwhelming situation right now and am trying to hold everything together for my 3 children while rebuilding from scratch. I recently lost my job unexpectedly and my unemployment is still pending, which has left us without stable income at the worst possible time.


Over the past several weeks, things have become increasingly distressing, and I’ve been trying to quietly figure out how to keep my children safe, fed, and in a stable environment while also trying to get back on my feet financially. I’m exhausted, scared, and doing everything I can to stay strong for them.


Right now the biggest immediate needs are food, gas, temporary housing expenses, and basic necessities for the kids while I work on finding stability and employment again. I normally would never ask publicly for help, but I don’t have options left at the moment.


If anyone is able to donate, share, or help in any way at all, it would truly mean more than I can explain. Thank you for reading and for showing kindness during one of the hardest periods of my life.


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