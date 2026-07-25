Help to build a safe and stable future





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done, but I'm choosing hope because my family deserves the chance to move forward.

For years, I've been doing everything I could to keep my family together while living in an unhealthy and controlling relationship that has left me emotionally, mentally, and financially exhausted. The financial burden and debt I've accumulated while trying to survive have made it incredibly difficult to secure the fresh start my children and I desperately need.

Recently, our family has also been facing another heartbreaking challenge. My children's father is battling a serious illness that has greatly affected his ability to care for them as he once could and struggling with his own finances. Watching someone they love fight such a difficult battle has been incredibly stressful and emotional for all of us. As his focus has shifted to treatment and recovery, I've taken on even more responsibility, making it all the more important that I can provide my children with a stable and secure home.

I have a plan.

I'm actively seeking stable employment and working toward becoming completely self-sufficient, but I can't get there without overcoming two major obstacles: reliable transportation and safe, stable housing.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Securing safe, stable housing. Obtaining reliable transportation so I can work consistently. Covering essential expenses as we rebuild our lives and regain financial independence.

This isn't about asking someone else to fix my problems. It's about asking for a hand up while I work to create a safe, stable future for my family. My goal is to leave an unhealthy environment behind, provide my children with the security they deserve, and build a life where they can finally feel safe and hopeful about the future.

If you're unable to donate, a prayer would mean just as much. Every act of kindness—whether it's a donation, a prayer, or a few encouraging words—helps bring us one step closer to a fresh start.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing that brighter days are possible.