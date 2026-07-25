Help TJ Start Over After Devastating Loss

My 12-year-old son is coming home to me after the sudden loss of his grandma, who raised him since he was three. Her passing from a brain aneurysm was completely unexpected, and now he is left with only the clothes on his back. I need to travel to bring him home, and together we will be starting over in every way.





Right now, I live in a one-room padsplit, and I am scared and overwhelmed by what lies ahead. I want to give my son the comfort and stability he deserves, but I can't do it alone. The funds raised will help cover travel expenses, secure reliable housing, transportation, and essentials like clothing for my son. Your support will give us hope and a foundation to rebuild our lives together.





I'm asking for help because this is more than I can handle by myself. Your kindness and generosity would mean the world to us as we try to heal and start over. Thank you for considering helping our family during this difficult time.