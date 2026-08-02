Help Tina Carlisle Fight Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Tina Carlisle, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

What started with a persistent cough and not feeling well quickly turned into something none of us were prepared for. Tina spent nearly two weeks at UMC New Orleans undergoing extensive testing and treatment, including time in the neuro ICU, as doctors worked to determine the extent of her illness.

We learned that the cancer has spread to multiple areas of her body, including her brain, spine, adrenal glands, and liver. She has lost significant function in her left hand due to the tumors in her brain, and the involvement of her spine has affected her ability to walk normally. She has already begun radiation and now faces an extensive course of treatment and ongoing medical care.

Tina has spent her entire career as a nurse caring for other people. She has always been the person helping others through difficult moments, advocating for her patients, and being on the other side of the hospital bed. Having to suddenly become the patient herself has been surreal and incredibly difficult for her. She is now having to navigate not only a life-changing diagnosis, but also the physical and emotional challenges that come with a long and uncertain treatment journey.

This has all happened incredibly quickly, and our family is doing everything we can to be there for her.

Funds raised will help with Tina’s household bills, medical and treatment-related expenses, travel to and from treatment, food, and the many unexpected costs that come with hospitalization and ongoing care. Our hope is to ease some of the financial pressure on Tina and our family so that we can focus our time and energy where it matters most—supporting her, helping her through treatment, and being by her side.

We know there are many people who care about Tina and want to help, and we are incredibly grateful for that support. If you are able to contribute, any amount will make a difference. If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Tina in your prayers means just as much to us.

Thank you to everyone who has checked on her, prayed for her, encouraged her, helped our family, or simply taken the time to care. We are incredibly grateful for every bit of love and support Tina has received throughout this journey. ❤️

We are taking this one day at a time and trusting God through every step.