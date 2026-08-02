Help Timothy's Family During Difficulties

Timothy is facing a lot right now. His mother is going through a difficult time that's created legal issues requiring lawyers, involvement with CPS, and costs for her care. On top of that, Timothy is managing normal family bills and dealing with issues with his new home.





We're raising money to give Timothy some breathing room. He knows what his family needs most, and we want to put resources directly in his hands so he can use the support where it matters most, whether that's legal costs, his mother's care, everyday bills, or whatever else comes up as he navigates this season.





If you're able to help Timothy and his family through this, it would mean so much. Thank you for standing with him. May God bless you and Mary Immaculate keep you under Her mantle. God love you!