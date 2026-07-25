Help Timothy Kirkland Obtain Experienced Legal Rep

In 1983, Timothy ("Tim") Kirkland was 16 years old when he was arrested and later convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Throughout his case and subsequent legal proceedings, Tim has relied on court-appointed public defenders.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Miller v. Alabama, which held that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional, Tim sought a new sentencing hearing. In December 2021, he was resentenced to life in prison. More recently, he petitioned the court for a judicial sentence review. During his incarceration, Tim has worked to improve himself, maintained an exemplary institutional record, and spent the last several years mentoring other incarcerated individuals. Despite these efforts, his request for relief was denied.

We are now raising funds to hire an attorney with extensive experience in juvenile resentencing and post-conviction litigation. We believe Tim deserves representation from someone who specializes in this complex area of law and can fully present his case.

Tim has lost both of his parents, and his family is working-class. The cost of retaining qualified legal counsel is beyond what they can afford on their own.

Our goal is to raise $7,500 to $10,000 to cover attorney fees. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to securing experienced legal representation for Tim. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for taking the time to read Tim's story and for any support you are able to provide.