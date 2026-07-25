Help Tim & Stacy!

A flood has wiped out the Pittsburg, Kansas home of Tim & Stacy Lewis. Both of them and their two kids are, blessedly, safe & sound, but nearly everything they own is gone.





They have family nearby, so they have a roof over their heads for now, and they were able to get important documents and some clothes for their kids before leaving, but all of their clothes, all of their memories, everything they own is gone.





We're trying to put together some money to help them get clothing, food, and a few other essentials while they get back on their feet & start the process of putting their lives back together.





Please give whatever you can to help them out.