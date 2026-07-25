Help Tiger

Tiger is a tiny stray kitten that showed up at our neighbors house mid June. He is a very sweet kitty, loves snuggling, was very playful. He was doing very well and seemed very healthy, until July 3 he developed sudden vomiting, diarrhea and rectal prolapse. We brought brought to the emergency vet who treated his rectal prolapse, but didn’t find the cause of vomiting on X-ray or labs. Today on July 6 he is at Maplecrest animal hospital for high fever and not eating. They believe he has feline hemotropic mycoplasma (haemoplasmosis) or FIP (feline infectious peritonitis). He is on antibiotics, nausea medicine and SQ fluids. Please pray that he survives as he is very critical!! Any $ toward vet bills would be incredible!





Update July 7: Eagerly awaiting a call for a medicine for Tiger that was overnight shipped to our vet. She really thinks he has FIP- a virus that can cause crazy immune issues. (He basically has no white blood cells right now and is anemic) There’s an antiviral to treat it - otherwise it’s 100% deadly. I’m just hoping he’s not too far gone for it to work- he’s got jaundice now which means his liver is having trouble. All Lucy wants for her birthday is for Tiger to live…. But we are preparing her in case he doesn’t.





https://www.vet.cornell.edu/departments-centers-and-institutes/cornell-feline-health-center/health-information/feline-health-topics/feline-infectious-peritonitis