Help Tiffanys fiance fight his heart failure

My fiancé was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, and since then, our lives have been turned upside down. He hasn’t been able to work, and I’ve been doing everything I can to make ends meet, but we lost everything and became homeless. Now, we live in the woods in tents with our dogs, facing each day with uncertainty. He’s been fighting for disability benefits for over four years, but even with his heart condition, we haven’t been able to get the help he needs. He’s rushed in and out of the hospital all the time, and it’s hard for him to move because he has a defibrillator pacemaker that shocks him when his heart rate gets too low. The pain and stress have caused him to develop depression, anxiety, and PTSD, especially from being shocked and feeling isolated from everyone and the hospitals. It’s just me and him with our dogs, and the stress of trying to survive and get out of this situation is overwhelming. I do what I can, sometimes panhandling or relying on the kindness of strangers, but it’s never enough. We’re still dealing with lawyers and disability, and every day feels like a struggle. What we need most right now is stable housing, so he can be closer to the hospitals and have people around him in case something happens. Transportation and basic means to live would make a huge difference, and we just want to get out of the situation we’re in. Your support would mean everything to us. We have no family or anyone looking out for us, so anyone willing to donate will give my fiancé confidence and more willpower to make it through what he’s going through, without feeling so alone in the world. Whatever money is donated to help us get out of this situation is truly appreciated and will mean the world to us.



