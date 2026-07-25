Help Tiffany Replace Her Car

About a year ago, while pregnant with my second child, it became clear that my short but difficult marriage would be coming to an end. I began preparing for the financial challenges that would lie ahead but before I was able to find a part-time job that would work for a nursing mom with two young children, an incident with my spouse made it necessary for me to leave our home with my boys. Shortly afterward, my husband filed for divorce.





Now, I am the primary caregiver for Levi (2½) and Noah (10 months). My focus is on providing them with a safe, stable, and loving home as we adjust to this new chapter of life.





One of our greatest needs right now is reliable transportation. Between medical appointments, grocery trips, church, activities, and everyday responsibilities, having a dependable vehicle is essential. For the past year, kind friends have generously shared a spare car with us, and I am incredibly thankful for this gift. Unfortunately, the vehicle now needs repairs that cost more than it is worth.





My goal is to purchase a reliable 2011 Honda CR-V with lower mileage and fewer maintenance concerns. I hope to pay cash so I can avoid the added financial burden of a monthly car payment and use my limited resources to care for my boys. The goal for this fundraiser reflects the cost of the new vehicle and some other expenses related to this life transition.





This season has been challenging, but I have experienced God’s faithfulness through the love and generosity of family, friends, and my community. If you feel led to support us, any gift, no matter how large or small, will help us reach this goal and provide reliable transportation for our family. If you’re unable to give, your prayers and sharing this campaign with others would also mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of our journey. Your kindness and support are deeply appreciated.