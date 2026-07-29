Help Tiffany be free

I’m reaching out on behalf of Tiffany because she truly needs a second chance and a little help getting back on her feet. Over the past year, Tiffany has worked hard to change the direction of her life. She completed a year-long faith-based recovery and discipleship program that required commitment, discipline, accountability, and personal growth. During that time, she stayed focused on rebuilding herself spiritually, emotionally, and mentally, while also trying to meet every requirement connected to her probation.





Unfortunately, Tiffany made a mistake by leaving town without notifying her probation officer first. Because of that probation violation, she is currently incarcerated. The difficult part is that she is not being held because of a new crime or because she gave up on changing her life. In fact, she has been doing what she was supposed to do and trying to move forward the right way. The only thing standing between Tiffany and her freedom right now is an $800 fine that still needs to be paid.





For many people, $800 may not seem impossible, but when someone is already struggling to rebuild their life after addiction, probation, and hardship, it can feel overwhelming. Tiffany has already put in the hard work to change her path, and this financial obstacle is now keeping her from continuing that progress.





I’m asking anyone who feels led to help, whether through prayer, encouragement, sharing this message, or contributing financially, to please consider supporting Tiffany during this difficult time. Every dollar makes a difference and brings her one step closer to coming home, continuing her recovery journey, and building a stable future. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, support her, and believe that people can truly change and deserve opportunities to keep moving forward.i am her mother this money will be used to pay off the fine I will take it off the account and go pay the fine