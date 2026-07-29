Help through rough times

im in a hole and trying to climb out. I am in need of a helping hand to reach down so I can grab on and climb out.

I was in a DV. I’ve been free of it now for 2 years. Ready for a divorce and need funds for that.

in that timeframe my mom passed I was her caregiver in return she paid bills. She passed in August of 25. It’s been a struggle since then. No car difficult to work due to ptsd and I’m also 192 days sober. Yes I’m am trying.

the ptsd is military related and keep being denied any help financially there.

I need a car I can then do Amazon flex and start living again.

will you help me please.

god bless