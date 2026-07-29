Help those who help themselves

My name is Carlotta. I'm a Ausmom that works 6 days a week trying to balance it all out. I'm exhausted but I'll keep going. The amount is for a car. This will help me alleviate SO much and provide a way for me to make some extra income to get things back on track. I'm trying to get my certification for Medical Coding and having a way to make that money up will be a blessing I could never thank enough for. Everything helps. Thank you in advance.