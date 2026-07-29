Help Thomas Laceys Family after his Sudden Pass

On May 13, 2026, our world shattered when my brother, Thomas Lacey, passed away after spending a week on life support. He was only just beginning his journey as a father, leaving behind his grieving wife, their 3-month-old daughter Serenity, three stepchildren, and their two beloved dogs. Thomas was the sole provider for his household, and he did not have health or life insurance.





To add to this immense heartbreak, just two days after his passing, his family was unexpectedly evicted from their home.

With only 48 hours to move, we had to rush to salvage what we could. Right now, his wife and children are living in a motel room. Their entire life is piled to the ceiling around them, with the rest of their belongings scattered across various family members' homes. They have nowhere to go. Because of long waiting lists, critical safety nets like CPS and Social Security cannot provide immediate assistance.





We are urgently trying to raise funds to stabilize Thomas's family during this nightmare. Every dollar raised will go directly toward three vital needs:

Immediate Medical Expenses: Covering the extensive hospital bills from Thomas’s week on life support. Housing and Relocation: Paying the daily motel bill to keep a roof over the children's heads, and securing enough funds for a security deposit and a few months of rent while his wife looks for employment. A Future for 3-Month-Old Serenity: Setting aside a portion of these funds into a dedicated, growing financial account to ensure his baby daughter has money for college in 18 years.





Thomas loved his family fiercely, and they are now completely vulnerable. Please consider donating to help us give his wife and children a safe place to grieve and rebuild. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your network means the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.



