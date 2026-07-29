Help this young father get his life back

Hello everyone I have a close and personal friend of mine that has really hit rock bottom in life and just needs, not a hand out, but a hand up! This all started a couple years back when him and his wife separated.

I dont want to put all his business on blast; as it was and is still very hard for him to even wrap his head around the whole ordeal. But his wife had an affair with 2 of his close "so called" friends. He had just gotten his cdl's and was driving alot out of town. He didn't want to but knew it would bring his family the income they needed to survive without struggle. And with them having a young son at the time, he didn't see any other option!

Needless to say after he found out about the affairs they seperated. Well this past February they discussed trying one more time to make it work she seemed genuinely remorseful and because they had so much time invested and a son he agreed.

They tried but then the worse imaginable thing had happened, prior when she had the affairs; she had admitted to him she had kept a deep secret she had to get off her chest. That the miscarriage she had while they were together that he thought was his child was not! After that shock he just didn't want to try any longer, he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

So he left her and now because of that he has lost absolutely EVERYRHING. And now most currently while they were still married she had an affair with a 3rd so called friend of his and is days away from delivering that child.

But I the mean time he has lost his home, went thru such a deep downward spiral and such depression it has literally scared me for him! He still tries to see his son they have but she makes it so difficult on him because he has no where stable to keep him so he will pick him up from school and take him to a park or ride around with him for several hrs just to be able to see him!

But meanwhile they had an appt at the lawyers office to sign the divorce papers and well in the state of tn you are not allowed a divorce while the wife is pregnant with out paternity being established and that can't happen til the wife delivers the baby but also until paternity is established he is responsible for that child, which he does not want any part of clearly!

So now today as I create this campaign im sitting outside of the courthouse waiting for him to come out becuz his wife has turned him over to state child support so she can receive funding for their son and herself. Which I feel is totally messed up! But he has lost his driver's license due to expired tags because once he found out his wife was sleeping with his friends for bring on the rd he quit his job, was so depressed and is currently sleeping in his car and a couch here and there but he is really struggling guys! I mean how do u get through all this and try to rise from it when u lose your license then your insurance, then you get pulled over for dead tags and suspended license now 3×'s but he has no other way to see and care for his son no place to take him then how do u find a job with no license or get a license with no job and its just all spiraling so quickly and ge is such a great guy even through all this he still tries to remain upbeat for his kid.

So I know that $3,000 isn't near enough to cover everything he needs but like I said im helping him to trying get a hand up, not a handout and I know this can atleast help him reinstate his license, and get new tags, pay some on these fines from driving on suspended and help him feed himself til he can find gainful employment! So with that being said God bless everyone and ty in advance for any contribution u make and know that by donating your not just helping a man get back on his feet u are helping a dad who needs to repair lost time with his son who had had nvr been apart from not even a day in 7yrs until now! This could be anyone of us out here rn! So let's just remember we all fall short at times but let's help this young man get back on his feet so he can be the father his son deserves, and looks up to and be an example that no matter what life swings your way you can get through it and that its ok even when your a man to ask for help because sometimes all of us at our lowest could use a solid shoulder and also ty in advance for any prayers!

So you know who your donating for his name is Kealan and his son's name is Kylan!!!! Ty again and God bless everyone!!!