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Help This Snowflake Move Out of FL

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelsey Storemski

Help This Snowflake Move Out of FL

Hello everyone,

life has been a rollercoaster for me ever since I moved to Florida in 2018 and I can honestly say it has been a massive struggle and I really need to get out as soon as possible. I just can’t do this anymore and I’ve done the majority of the things I wanted to while I was here. It’s very embarrassing for me to have to ask for help but here is some of my backstory:

I moved here for a job right out of college with a supply chain degree from Michigan for a leadership program for one year, then my mentally challenged brother died of a rare glioblastoma right after. I found a new job in aerospace and then the pandemic hit, which hit the aerospace and supply chain is a big way and. lead to massive waves of layoffs for years. If you know anything about Florida, the supply chain job opportunity is limited as it is. I have been paid laid off twice from two major jobs since I moved here. Every year I’ve made less and less money every year, with tons of recruiters canceling positions due to the volatile market. I ended up in an extremely abusive relationship with a neighbor for almost two years that was so bad that my friend had to get a restraining order against them. This same person ended up running me over and crushing my humerus in three places, resulting in me having to wait in the hospital for three days for surgery. A metal plate was put in, my arm was paralyzed for a year due to radial nerve damage and the police refused to prosecute him. I also had a minor brain bleed. In this time, I had to evacuate hurricane Helene and Milton and all of my neighbors ended up wth hurricane and flood damage that is still being worked on. Shortly after, my dad in his 70s ended up with lung cancer (which he beat) and had heart valve replacement therapy. This led him to having two major strokes, leaving him with stroke related dementia. He fought to get better, and my poor mom fought to take care of him as an older woman herself, but he recently died because he couldn’t keep fighting the constant pneumonia from being weak anymore.

As you can imagine, Florida has been hell on earth despite trying to make the best of it. I’ve tried to make friends, I’ve tried to date, but the people are selfish and unfriendly most of the time and only care about what they can get out of any situation. It feels like fighting for my life with the insane commuter traffic and constant severe accidents between snowbirds, drug addicts, elderly past their driving years, and those who don’t know how to drive. I’ve only seen Florida fall into a chaotic mess since I’ve moved down here and my midwestern heart just can’t take it anymore. I have felt like I’ve been drowning for years and fighting to not be able to afford basic living expenses, while my family gets older and my real friends are 1000s of miles away from me. It truly feels like once I get two steps ahead, I’m knocked five steps back and am up a creek without a paddle. I also do not agree with the political climate and new laws that have been made that largely disadvantage the average working middle class person in this state and I could never see myself raising a child here.

Please help me get out, if there’s anything you can donate so that I can move and change my environment so that I can look forward and be with people who care about me, instead of struggling to the point where leaving my place feels like a war zone a lot of times. Whether you want to donate because you feel for my situation or because you want “one less liberal in Florida” since I am anti MAGA, just know that I would appreciate it no matter what and can even take a joke


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