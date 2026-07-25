Help this mother get her and her child a place!

A Fresh Start for My Little Family

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

My name is Quinsha, and I’m a single mother to one amazing child. Every decision I make is centered around giving my child the safe, stable, and loving life they deserve.

Right now, we’re living in a situation that is no longer healthy or sustainable. I’ve been doing everything I can to improve our circumstances, but the financial challenges of securing safe housing, paying deposits, covering moving expenses, and getting established have become more than I can manage on my own.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I’m asking because my child’s well-being comes first. My goal is to create a stable home where we can feel safe, have peace of mind, and build a brighter future together.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping us secure stable housing and cover the costs of starting over. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. Your generosity will help us take an important step toward a fresh start, and we will be forever grateful.



