Help This Hardworking Tour Guide!

Title: UPDATE

Was able to get most of the $3,000. Now just need the final $800.

Help a Hardworking Jamaican Tour Guide Get Back on the Road





Story:

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

I am raising funds for my friend Tony of Kool Tony Tours JA, a dedicated tour guide and taxi operator in Jamaica who works tirelessly to provide for his family. He is a self-employed entrepreneur and the sole provider for his two children.

In April, after years of hard work and saving, he was finally able to purchase a passenger transport vehicle ("unit") that allows him to earn a living by transporting visitors and locals throughout Jamaica. Unfortunately, only a short time later, the vehicle suffered a major mechanical failure due to a blown head gasket, resulting in severe engine damage.





Without a working vehicle, he cannot operate his business, transport clients, or generate the income his family depends on for daily living expenses, school costs, and household needs.





The estimated cost to replace the engine and get the vehicle safely back on the road is approximately $3,000 USD. Every dollar raised will go directly toward the engine replacement, labor, and related repair costs needed to restore the vehicle to working condition.





Anyone who knows him can attest to his strong work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to serving others. He is not asking for a handout—he is asking for a chance to continue working and supporting his family.





If you are able to contribute, no amount is too small. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who may be willing to help.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Fundraising Goal: $3,000 USD