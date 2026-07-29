Help this girl and her dog get one more try

Hi Im Violet, a trans girl who's been having a disgustingly hard time living and is at the edge of her rope. I've been bouncing between states and places to be constantly by selling everything I own again and again. I have a beautiful dog named Marley, she's an ibizan Hound. My family has abandoned me forever ago and im slightly giving up to be honest, I've never made a gofundme before but im a little desperate and trying to get to new york where I have close friends and can try one last time in a city that I actually want to live in. I dont really like taking people's money, makes me feel like a mooch but like I said im extremely desperate