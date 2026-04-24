Help this Family Through an Unimaginable med joune

Help Support Bryan and His Family Through an Unimaginable Medical Journey

There are times in life when a family is asked to carry more than anyone should ever have to bear. This is one of those times.





My best friend and her husband, Bryan, have been through more than most people could imagine. Bryan has spent years fighting for his health. As a diabetic, he faced kidney disease and the difficult reality of dialysis. After everything he had already endured, he was finally blessed with the incredible gift of a kidney transplant from a family member. For a while, things were looking up. Bryan was doing well, and there was hope for better days ahead.





Then, in October 2025, everything changed.

What began with COVID-19 became the beginning of an incredibly long and devastating medical journey. Since October, Bryan has only been home for five days.





Over the months that followed, he developed atrial fibrillation, suffered a stroke, endured many seizures, and then suffered a second stroke. Most recently, Bryan was diagnosed with meningitis—a serious and potentially life-threatening infection. Because he is immunocompromised following his kidney transplant, this illness has placed an even greater strain on his body and made an already difficult situation even more dangerous.





Despite everything he has been through, Bryan continues to fight.





Today, Bryan is completely dependent on others for much of his daily care. He can no longer do many of the things for himself that most of us take for granted. His wife has been by his side through every hospital stay, every setback, and every frightening unknown. She has become his caregiver, his advocate, his voice, and his constant source of love and support. She shows up for him every single day—even when she is exhausted, overwhelmed, and running on very little sleep—because she never wants Bryan to feel alone.





But while Bryan fights for his health, life outside the hospital does not stop.





Travel expenses, gas, meals, household bills, medical necessities, and everyday expenses continue to add up. At the same time, so much of Bryan's wife's time and energy must be devoted to caring for him and being by his side. The emotional, physical, and financial burden of this journey has become overwhelming.





That is why we are asking for help.

No family should have to face such an unimaginable medical crisis while also worrying about how they will keep up with the expenses of everyday life. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help relieve some of the burden and allow Bryan's wife to continue focusing on what matters most—being there for the man she loves.





Donations will help with:

Travel and gas expenses to and from the hospital (He is a few hours from home) Meals and everyday necessities during this lengthy hospitalization Household and living expenses Medical-related expenses and necessities Other unexpected costs that arise during Bryan's ongoing care





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Bryan's story. A share can reach someone who is able to help, and that simple act of kindness can make a tremendous difference.

Most of all, please continue to keep Bryan and his family in your prayers. Every prayer, encouraging message, meal, donation, and act of kindness has helped remind them that they are not fighting this battle alone.





Bryan has already overcome so much. From diabetes and kidney disease, to dialysis, to receiving the incredible gift of a kidney transplant, and now facing one devastating health crisis after another, he has shown incredible strength and determination.





This family has truly been through the wringer. But through every setback, every fear, and every uncertain day, they continue to hold on to hope.

Let's come together and help carry them through this incredibly difficult chapter. Let's remind Bryan and his wife that they are loved, supported, and surrounded by people who are willing to stand beside them while they continue to fight for better days.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every act of kindness. No amount of support is too small, and every bit of help means more than words could ever express.





Please help us support Bryan and his family as they take this journey one day at a time. ❤️



