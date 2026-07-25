Over the last few days, I've met a family that has truly touched my heart. They have been living in hotel rooms for months because they haven't been able to secure a place to call home. As many of you know, paying for a hotel night after night quickly consumes an entire paycheck, leaving little to nothing to save toward a deposit or rent on a permanent home.

With school starting soon, my heart is especially heavy for their two school-age children. Every child deserves the stability of having a place to come home to after school. On top of that, the mother is currently pregnant and due in November, which makes their need for stable housing even more urgent and important.

I'm raising funds to help this family get into a home before school starts. I can't make this happen on my own, but I truly believe that together we can. Every act of kindness, no matter the size, brings them one step closer to having a safe place to call home.

How your donations will be used:

Funds will go directly toward helping the family secure housing, including a security deposit, first month's rent, and other essential move-in expenses. I will personally ensure that every dollar received is used for this family's housing needs. If donations exceed what is needed to get them into a home, any remaining funds will be used for essential household necessities such as beds, bedding, basic furniture, kitchen items, groceries, or utility deposits to help them get established.

If you feel led to help, any amount will make a difference. Most importantly, your prayers are greatly appreciated as they navigate this difficult season.

If you're unable to give financially, please consider sharing this post. You never know who may see it and be able to help.

I want to keep the families privacy so I've uploaded a photo that I took on one of my vacations.

Together, we can help give this family hope, stability, and a fresh start before the school year begins. Thank you all for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. ❤️