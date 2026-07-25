Help This Family Find Their Way Forward

This family has been walking miles every day just to get to school, work, and appointments, all without reliable transportation. Watching their children endure these long, exhausting walks is heartbreaking, and a dependable second-hand vehicle could truly change their lives. 🚗





This fundraiser is just getting started, and sharing helps so much in the early days. Even if you can't donate, a quick share can help it reach someone who may be able to support.





Please consider sharing this story or donating if you're able — every little bit makes a difference. Thank you for caring and helping bring hope to this family. 🙏 #CommunitySupport #GuamCares