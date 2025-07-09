Help this Family

Baby Kaullus "the Bear" passed away in his sleep at 6 months old from SIDS leaving his mom and dad and all who loved him heartbroken. One moment he was laughing and playing in his bouncer and the next moment he never woke up from his sleep. To help this mom and dad we are building the Bear Cafe to honor his precious life and to help his mom and dad get through the unimaginable loss of their precious baby boy. Every penny will go to this beautiful family to maneuver the loss of their precious bear, something no parent should ever have to go through. We aren't supposed to bury our babies 😢