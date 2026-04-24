Help Them Hold Onto Hope- Faith in Good

A husband and wife in their 40s are facing an unimaginable and rapidly changing chapter of their lives. In just six months, the husband’s health has declined dramatically. He can barely walk, struggles with severe depression, and at times experiences hallucinations as a result of the powerful medications needed to manage his condition.

Doctors are still working to determine his exact diagnosis, but they believe he may have Lewy body dementia or Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)—both rare, aggressive, and highly progressive neurological diseases.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is a rare brain disease that affects movement, balance, vision, thinking, coordination, and swallowing. It occurs when certain brain cells responsible for controlling movement and other important functions become damaged. As PSP progresses, people can have increasing difficulty walking and maintaining their balance, moving their eyes, swallowing, and coordinating their movements. The disease can progress rapidly and can dramatically affect a person's ability to live independently.

As his condition continues to worsen, his wife has had to quit her job so she can remain by his side and provide the care, companionship, and support he needs. Their lives have changed in ways they never could have imagined.

Because they live in a rural area, many of the specialists and medical services he needs are located in the nearest city, approximately an hour and a half away. Each doctor's appointment means a long round trip by car, adding significant fuel costs on top of the already overwhelming medical expenses. With frequent appointments, testing, treatments, and consultations, the cost of simply getting to the medical care he needs has become another financial burden for the family.

With one income gone and medical bills mounting at an extraordinary rate, the couple is struggling to keep up with medical care, medications, gasoline for the long trips to doctors, daily living expenses, and their mortgage. They are currently unable to sell their home, leaving them with an additional financial burden during this incredibly difficult time.

Despite everything they are facing, these two loving people still have dreams. They hope to spend whatever time they have together before hospice surrounded by beauty, making peaceful memories, and experiencing special moments together whenever his health allows. They want the opportunity to focus on each other rather than constantly worrying about how they will pay the next medical bill, fill the gas tank for another doctor's visit, or keep their home.

Your donation can help give them that opportunity. Contributions will help with medical expenses, medications, transportation and gasoline for medical appointments, living costs, mortgage payments, and the many unexpected expenses that come with this devastating illness. Most importantly, your support can give this couple some breathing room during a time when their world has changed so quickly.

Every donation, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing their story with others can make an enormous difference. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for helping this loving couple navigate an incredibly difficult journey and, hopefully, giving them the chance to spend their precious time together making beautiful memories.