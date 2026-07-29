Help the Zientarskys with medical hardship

The Zientarsky family is facing a hardship due to Amy's new health problems. After being misdiagnosed for the past year she was finally diagnosed with two rare conditions. The first was Chiari Malformation and after a visit with Dr Jackson at Johns Hopkins, he informed her that not all her symptoms fit the diagnosis. He said it sounded like Myasthenia Gravis. After blood work confirmed this, the Zientarsky family is facing even more difficulty managing bills with only one income and months of medical expenses that will only continue to burden them. Amy has been out of work following a spinal fusion in December of 2024 which already put a strain on their household. They could be facing foreclosure as the fees keep piling up. The mortgage company has not been helpful and even denied multiple attempts at modifications over an administrative error. The Zientarsky family is obtaining lawyers to help including a disability lawyer for Amy's conditions . As of right now, they are still waiting and the stress of the unknown is not helping her condition. Her husband Steve is being as supportive as possible and working hard to keep up with the house and work. They have two kids in the home and the pets they love who depend on one person. The last thing they need is to ever worry about having a safe place to call home. There will be a long road ahead and there is no cure for Myasthenia Gravis. There are many different treatments that can hopefully put patients into remission. As of right now Amy is waiting to see a specialist to see what options she has for her care. We are hoping to relieve some of the stress for this family as they move forward with this journey. The last thing any one wants to deal with is financial stress when they are fighting a health battle or seeing their loved ones do so. Please consider helping them if you can. Every amount helps and is appreciated. Thank you.







