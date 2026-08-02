Help the Yohn Family: NICU and a Long Road Ahead

Help the Yohn Family: Emergency Delivery, NICU, and a Long Road Ahead

Jacob and Becca Yohn were counting down to November and getting ready to welcome their third child. Instead, at six months along, Becca was rushed into an emergency C-section.

Their son Wesley is now in the NICU at Children's Mercy, fighting for every ounce and every breath, cared for by a team that has not left his side.

Becca is recovering from major surgery and spending her days at Wesley's bedside, while Jacob has been right along side! They also have two other children at home, which means this family is being pulled in three directions at once.

Jacob has stepped away from work to be with them. In real estate, that means no paycheck. Meanwhile the costs have already started: hospital bills, hour long drives to Kansas City, meals, and childcare. At the same time, the mortgage still comes due, the utilities still come due, and there are two kids at home who still need groceries and everything else.

A NICU stay could stretch on for months. Every dollar raised goes directly to the Yohn family, both for Wesley's medical expenses and for keeping a roof over their heads while Jacob and Becca are where they need to be.

Jacob and Becca have always been the first ones to show up for the people around them. This is our chance to show up for them.

If you can't give, a share or a prayer for Wesley means just as much.

Thank you for loving on this family.



