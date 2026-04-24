Help the Yacovodonato Family Restore a Safe Home

Sometimes the people who step up to help others are the very ones who need help themselves.





The Yacovodonato family made the selfless decision to move in with Melody's grandfather to help care for him and prevent him from losing his home. What they quickly discovered was a house in severe disrepair, with conditions that have become unsafe for everyone living there.





The situation is urgent. The ceiling in Grandpa's bedroom actually collapsed and fell on him. A window has also fallen on him due to the deteriorating condition of the home. The house is in desperate need of major repairs, including insulation, air conditioning repairs, drywall replacement, mold remediation, door replacement, and numerous other critical improvements.

One of the most visible examples of the home's condition is the front door, which is currently being held closed as best as possible with duct tape because it is broken and no longer fits the frame properly.





The good news is that God has already begun providing a way forward. Generous volunteers have stepped up to donate their time, skills, and labor to complete much of the repair work. However, we still need to raise funds to purchase the building materials and supplies necessary to make these repairs possible.





Every dollar donated will go directly toward the materials needed to create a safe, healthy, and secure home for this family and Melody's grandfather.





If you are able to help, whether through a financial contribution, sharing this fundraiser, or praying for this family, it would make a tremendous difference.





Thank you for helping us show the love of Christ through practical support and compassionate action. Together, we can help restore not only a house, but a place this family can safely call home.





"Carry one another's burdens; in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." Galatians 6:2