Help the Wheels of Ministry Turn for a Local Vet

The Story

​Our community in Grand Rapids relies on a very special person. He is a veteran, a returning citizen, and a devoted member of our ministry who has spent his days making sure everyone else can get where they need to go.

​Whether it’s helping brothers returning home or ensuring folks can get to essential appointments, he has been the one behind the wheel. He does this all on a fixed income (Social Security and VA benefits), viewing his time and his vehicle as his way to give back to the Lord and this community.





​The Challenge

​Recently, the "ministry mobile" hit a major roadblock. The transmission completely failed. For someone living on a fixed income, a $5,200 repair bill is an impossible mountain to climb alone. Without this car, he can’t serve the way he loves to, and our ministry loses its primary way of transporting those in need.





​How You Can Help

​We are looking to raise the full $5,200 + $100 (to cover any fees or unexpected changes ) to get him back on the road.





​$25 covers a small part of the labor.





​$100 helps us make a major dent in the parts cost.





​A Prayer costs nothing but means the world to him.





​He didn't ask for this help—we are asking for him because he has given so much of himself to us. Let’s help this "returning citizen" stay on the road of service.