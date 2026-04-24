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Help the Vulnerable

Goal£50,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byRONALD NUWAHEREZA

Help the Vulnerable

My name is Ronald Nuwahereza, and I am reaching out to you today with a deep sense of urgency and hope. I am launching this fundraiser to support vulnerable children in Burundi who are facing immense challenges in accessing basic education and essential care.

​In Burundi, many young children dream of going to school, learning, and building a better life. However, severe financial hardships mean that countless families cannot afford basic school fees, uniform costs, or simple educational materials. Without a helping hand, these bright, capable children are forced out of the classroom, facing a future with limited opportunities.

​I believe that every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe environment. This campaign is dedicated to closing that gap. The funds raised here will go directly toward paying school fees, providing necessary learning materials, and supporting basic welfare needs for children who need it most.

​We are seeking to raise $50000 to provide immediate, life-changing support for these kids. No amount is too small. A donation of $5, $10, or $25 can put books in a child's hands, pay for a term of school, and restore hope to an entire family. If you are unable to donate financially, please consider sharing this link with your friends, family, and networks to help spread the word.

​To ensure complete transparency, I will be sharing regular updates, photos, and progress reports right here on this page so you can see exactly how your generosity is transforming these young lives.

​Please join me in investing in the future of these children. Your kindness today will give them the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter tomorrow.

​Thank you so much for your compassion, your time, and your support.

​With heartfelt gratitude,

Ronald Nuwahereza

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