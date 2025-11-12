Help the Victims of the Fires in Algeria 🇩🇿

Stand with the families affected by the devastating fires.

In recent days, Algeria has been facing devastating wildfires that have affected many families and communities. People have lost their homes, their belongings, and, tragically, some have lost their lives.

As Algerians, these are not just stories we see online. These are our people, our families, and our communities.

I believe that when our country goes through a difficult moment, we have a responsibility to stand together and help however we can.

That is why I have decided to launch this fundraiser with the goal of providing direct support to people affected by the fires.

The money raised will be used to help with urgent needs on the ground, including food, clothing, essential supplies, and other forms of assistance for families who have been impacted.

100% of the money raised will be dedicated to helping those affected.

No contribution is too small. Even a small donation can help provide food, supplies, or basic necessities to someone who has lost everything.

And if you are not able to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing this page with your friends, family, and community.

🇩🇿 Today, more than ever, Algeria needs us to stand together.

Let’s show that no matter where we are in the world, we never forget where we come from and we never abandon our people.

Donate. Share. Help. 🇩🇿

Thank you to everyone who chooses to contribute, share, or simply support this initiative. Your generosity can bring real help and hope to families going through one of the hardest moments of their lives.



