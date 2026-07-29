Help the VeeVees and their mom

A close friend of ours is in the fight of her life right now.





After years of ongoing conflict with her ex husband and people connected to him, her children were suddenly removed from her home. Since then, she’s been battling an overwhelming and deeply unfair system while trying to protect her kids and keep her family together.





She’s spending nearly all of her time in court, dealing with legal threats, missed work, and mounting expenses she cannot afford alone. Right now, she urgently needs help covering legal costs, protecting her home, and continuing the fight to reunite with her children.





No parent should have to go through this alone.





If you can donate, share, or simply help spread the word, it would mean everything to this family.