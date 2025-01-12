Emergency Relief for Family in California

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,490
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Tucker
Hi, my name is Katina and I am reaching out for my cousin Amanda and her family.
They are stranded due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Amanda has suffered for years from several chronic debilitating health conditions and then in 2020 their family was completely devastated by mold toxicity, losing everything. They had to get to a drier climate to save her life and heal their family, so they left Tennessee in 2022 and headed west. During that time Jake was unable to work due to caring for her and it resulted in extreme financial hardship, that they never recovered from.
They have been traveling, while healing and have made tremendous strides! Within the last year, unexpectedly and blessedly, Jake got the opportunity of a lifetime and they are currently in Los Angeles. Even with this amazing opportunity, the financial hardship has snowballed into a situation where they have not had the funds to fix their only vehicle, and therefore can not evacuate.
The RV park lost power this week and their generator stopped working, resulting in them losing all of their refrigerated and frozen food. If you know Amanda, you know her deep freezer is her lifeline for safe foods for her family.
With a looming threat of evacuation, no emergency funds and no community to rely on, they urgently need support. I am hoping to raise enough funds to help them evacuate and regain stability, by repairing their vehicle, the generator, replenishing their pantry and provide peace of mind during this crisis.
Even a small gift can make a huge difference. Please share this with your friends and family to spread the word. Your kindness and generosity can light the path toward a secure future. Thank you for your support.
And of course, prayers are most important.
**EDITED** As I was typing this, they discovered ANOTHER cracked wheel on their truck. They just got the front one replaced yesterday.
Amanda, my heart goes out to you and your family. I’m praying that you remain safe and that God keeps you in his loving Grace & Care .
God bless
May God bless your journey and encamp His angels all around you!
Praying for you through all of this.
Praying for you and your family. God has this all worked out. One day, one decision, at a time.
Praying for you. Let us know where we can mail items
Praying for your family and the situation you are in. 🙏
My prayers are with you and your family! God bless you!
God Bless you. Keep trusting Our Lord, He will NOT fail you!
Praying for the Lord to bless your family abundantly!
My heart is with you and everyone else in California.
We have been through similar trials in the past 2 years. I found calling and believing on the name of Jesus to break bonds is the most powerful counterweapon of all against these attacks. This sounds like a demonic attack. Put your faith and trust in the name of the SON of God, Jesus. ‘He who believe on me has life’
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.