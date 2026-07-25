Help the Tormala Family Rebuild

Over a week ago, my brother Steve and his wife Sharon loaded their family and dogs up to go visit Grandma for the Fourth of July. Unbeknownst to them, as they were traveling, a man-made brush fire swept through their yard and wiped out almost everything they had. They got an alert on the Ring camera and helplessly watched as the fire took out Steve’s entire livelihood. Thanks to the amazing first responders that worked overtime trying to save the whole neighborhood, his home, his family and all their animals were unharmed. However, if you know my brother, you know he’s a Renaissance Man who creates his own business by working with his hands. He builds cars, boats, custom knives and hunting calls; he breeds, trains and sells beautiful Labradors and sells them to hunting families or families who just want a good dog. He paints, welds, fixes anything you can think of and he does it well. The fire destroyed his workshops, kennels, all his supplies, his trailers, tractors, boats, his RV, his truck and more things than I can even count. Years worth of hard work and business gains and supplies went up in smoke. After insurance, he estimates his total net loss is around or over $60,000. We know that’s a huge number and we know that he may not see that come back to him, but if any dear friends, family or generous souls want to help him, no number is too small and each gift will be sincerely and gratefully received. Above all, praise the Lord that his family, home and pets are safe and pray that God would provide for their needs during this difficult time of loss. Thank you, friends!