Help the Tartt Family Rebuild & Recover

On June 5, our family’s life changed unexpectedly when we were involved in an accident caused by another driver.





By the grace of God, none of us were seriously injured, and we are incredibly thankful.





Our fifth wheel was catastrophically damaged. This wasn’t a vacation camper—it had been our family’s home for nearly three years.





Since the accident, our family of five has been displaced, moving from place to place and doing everything we can to create some sense of stability and normalcy for our three children.





At the same time, we are navigating complicated and unresolved insurance matters. Our documented losses and expenses already exceed the stated liability coverage available from the driver who caused the accident, and the financial impact on our family continues to grow.





The accident and displacement have also significantly disrupted our small family business, JB’s Sopchoppy Sauce. We are trying to keep our business running while caring for our children and figuring out what comes next.





The truth is, we are struggling.





The last thing our family wants to do is ask for help. We are much more comfortable being on the giving side of things, so finding ourselves in a position where we need help is incredibly humbling.





So many people have asked how they can support us, and we created this fundraiser to give those who want and are able to help a way to stand beside our family during this difficult season.





Funds raised will help support our family and small business as we navigate the ongoing aftermath of the accident, displacement, and unresolved insurance matters and work toward regaining stability.





There is absolutely no pressure to give. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing our story or praying for our family—especially our children—means more than you know.





We are incredibly grateful for every prayer, share, and act of kindness. Thank you for standing with our family as we rebuild and move forward. ❤️





Jim & Sunshine

Willow, Trapper, & Magnolia





🙏 Psalm 121