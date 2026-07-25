Help the Steffee family.

Our son Liam is 12 years old and has been fighting more battles than any child ever should. He has Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), brain cancer with multiple tumors, nonverbal autism, epilepsy, and is legally blind.

My husband works incredibly hard. In addition to his full-time job, he constantly takes on side jobs whenever he can to help make ends meet. Recently, he also accepted a lower-paying position because it gives him the flexibility to be there for Liam’s appointments and treatments. It was the right choice for our family, but it has placed us under significant financial strain.

Liam’s medical journey is relentless. Every month, we travel to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for bloodwork, appointments, and treatment. Every six months, he undergoes a full-body MRI, and we alternate every six months with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, meaning he has an MRI every three months. He recently started chemotherapy for the third time since he was just 5 years old. Watching him go through treatment again is heartbreaking, and it takes an incredible toll on his little body.

At our most recent visit to St. Jude, doctors found that the good bacteria in Liam’s lungs had become critically low. They started him on antibiotics because they are already seeing the beginning signs of pneumonia. It feels like every time we overcome one obstacle, another one appears.

I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask for help. We have always worked hard and done everything we could to provide for our family. But despite my husband’s long hours, side jobs, and the sacrifices we’ve made, we are struggling to keep up.

We have fallen behind on our mortgage, and the thought of losing our home while trying to care for Liam is one of the scariest things we’ve ever faced.

If you are able to help in any way, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing our story or keeping Liam in your prayers would be an incredible blessing.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Liam’s story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world to our family as we continue this fight alongside our brave little boy.



