Help The Smith Family with Medical Costs

💛 $16 for Owen 💛

Our nephew Owen is just 16 years old and has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. As he and his family begin this incredibly difficult journey, we want to surround them with all the love and support we can.

We’re asking our friends, family, and community to consider giving $16 for Owen—one dollar for every year of his life.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer means more than you know. 💛

16 years old. $16. One big community behind him.



