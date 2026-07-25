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Help the Skojec Family Pay Their Bills

Goal$21,000 USD
Raised$31,000 USD

Fundraiser created bySteve Skojec

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamie Skojec

Help the Skojec Family Pay Their Bills

Most of you who follow my writing know that my family is going through an incredibly painful season. Last September, my wife of over twenty years asked for a separation after reaching the conclusion that our marital challenges had become insurmountable. Whatever our differences in this matter, I still have seven children still living in her home.


Our divided household means divided expenses. My wife works in real estate, but her business has been inconsistent for months now, and is not bringing in enough to pay all their bills. They are falling further and further behind. She has listings on the market, but nothing is closing in time. She is also applying for jobs and getting very little interest. I've also had no luck going the conventional job route, so I write and do delivery work for my income. I put in as many hours as I can, but still only make about three thousand dollars a month -- barely enough at the moment to cover my own expenses, let alone keep them afloat.


Tonight, my daughter, knowing that I don't have extra money to give them, asked me if I would be willing to do the only other thing I can: to write something to ask for help. She told me she's scared they are going to lose their home, because they can't pay the rent. The electricity is about to get turned off, and the cars are in danger of repossession. Even the food budget is extremely tight. They are going through everything in the house, looking for things to sell, including the large family vehicle that they need to get everyone to and from school.


This morning, anxious about their predicament, I woke up praying, "God, please take care of my family because I can't." I am at the limit of what I can do financially, but this evening, my daughter's plea made me realize that maybe making this request could be my part in seeing that prayer answered.


Nothing about this situation is easy or happy. I wish that it were otherwise, and I grieve it every day. All I know is that I love my kids very much, and I want them to be OK.


So I am asking if you are willing to be the help I have been praying for. My struggle with faith these past few years has been public and real, but I have found that the desperation of this situation has turned me more and more towards prayer. Prayer not just that He will help them, but help me endure, understand, and know what he wants from me. I ask a lot, and am confounded by His silence, but I am coming to a growing realization that I just can't do all this on my own. What that means for the shape of my own belief is yet to be determined, but I am so tired of trying to do this without Him.


So many people have been so generous with us in the past. Because of that, I have been reluctant to ask again.


But they are quickly running out of time.


Every dollar received will go to their necessities -- food, shelter, utilities, transport, school-related expenses, and bills. This fundraiser is NOT for me.


Thank you, in advance, for anything you might be able to give. I hope that God will bless you richly in return.

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