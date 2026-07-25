Help the Samuels battle Cancer

Rick Samuels is my dear friend, and he’s currently facing the toughest battle of his life—stage 4 cancer. The diagnosis has turned his world upside down, and the medical bills are piling up faster than he and his wife, Diane, can manage. Diane works full time at an elderly care facility, often called in to cover double shifts. While she’s caring for other people’s loved ones, Rick is at home by himself, relying on friends and neighbors to check in and make sure he’s doing alright. It’s heartbreaking to see such a caring couple struggle, especially when Diane rarely has anyone looking out for her.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward Rick’s treatments and medications. Every dollar will help ease the financial burden so they can focus on what matters most—Rick’s health and Diane’s well-being. Your support will make a real difference, giving them hope and relief during an incredibly difficult time.





I’m asking for your help to support Rick and Diane. They’ve always given so much to others, and now they need their community to rally around them. Any donation, big or small, will mean the world to them and help them face the challenges ahead with strength and hope.







