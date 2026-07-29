Save the residents of Emerald Wisconsin.

I face medical problems that have lead to the near loose of the building. I get migraines in my tummy. Not fun at all and kept me from working. I bought a 3 plex a few years ago. The residents are always facing major hurdles. n purchase a resident had double hip replacement and was able to call on God and the church to help him over those months. I now face a resident, a black grandmother, with a car accident injury, and yet another resident that had hit a tree a month ago and now has a brain injury. With my mortgage at $1'550 a month I have little wiggle room to help anyone. I pledge to donate $500 a month for 25 years of we can come together and pay this mortgage. I will never have to threaten evection and I would be able to gift the residents with the help they need. .I will donate $500 a month to this platform. Until the money is effectively paid back.