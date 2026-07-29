Help the Redfern Family Through a Time of Need

My brother, Jonathan, is a man defined by his determination. Despite a disability in his right hand, he has never allowed it to stop him from pursuing his dream of being a self-employed handyman and landscaper. When he isn't working with his hands, he is pouring his heart into his nonprofit, where he serves as a mentor for mental health—lifting others up even when the weight of his own world feels heavy.

Beside him is his wonderful wife, Shay. For years, she has been the anchor of their home, managing the beautiful chaos of raising their eight incredible children. Recently, however, their family faced a major health challenge. Following an incredibly difficult pregnancy and delivery, Shay has had to shift her focus entirely to recovery and caring for their little ones, transitioning into a full-time stay-at-home mom role.

This season has brought unexpected setbacks that no family could have fully prepared for. With Jonathan’s work fluctuating and Shay unable to contribute her usual income while recovering, the financial pressure has begun to mount. Currently, they are facing the daunting reality of keeping up with basic household bills, putting nutritious food on the table for their eight children, and ensuring they have reliable transportation to manage daily needs and appointments.







