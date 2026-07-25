Help the Queen get to the Castle

Support Reigning Miss She Leads America, Kayleigh Bush 🇺🇸👑🏰





A once-in-a-lifetime invitation has opened the door for reigning Miss She Leads America, Kayleigh Bush, to travel to Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom — where she has been invited to stay and represent courageous leadership on an international stage.

Now we need YOUR help to get the Queen to the Castle.

Kayleigh has been invited to a consultation with Parliament leaders to inspire and strengthen leaders around the world to stand boldly in truth, protect biological reality, and lead with courage, conviction, and integrity.

This isn’t just a trip.

It’s a mission.

Kayleigh has dedicated herself to empowering others to lead fearlessly, speak truth with grace, and inspire the next generation to stand firm in their values. Now she has the opportunity to bring that message to one of the most historic leadership platforms in the world.

OUR GOAL: $10,000

These funds will help cover:

✈️ International airfare

🏰 Travel expenses

🚖 Transportation in the UK

📚 Materials and outreach opportunities

👗 Professional appearances and event preparation

Every donation — big or small — helps move Kayleigh one step closer to Windsor Castle.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

👑 GIVE

Make a donation today and help send a strong leader to represent truth and courage internationally.

👑 SHARE

Post this campaign, tag friends, and spread the word using:

#KayleighBush

#TheCanceledCrown

#MissSheLeads

#KayleighsRoadTo2025MissFloridaAmerica

👑 PRAY & ENCOURAGE

Your encouragement and support mean more than you know.





A MESSAGE FROM KAYLEIGH

“I believe leadership means standing boldly in truth while serving others with courage and compassion. I am honored by this invitation and grateful for every person helping make this journey possible. Together, we can inspire leaders to rise with conviction and integrity.”

Thank you for helping the Queen get to the Castle. 👑🏰