Help the Prathers with their vet bills

Our wardy ferret Rollo needs to have his tail amputated. While under his teeth cleaned and in implant to prevent adrenal disease (4 other ferrets have this and need implants also priced at $300 each)

We have a quote of $1800 for Rollos appt alone.

Our 7 year old lab mix Nova was diagnosed with a rare disease called Addisons Disease. She is only one of 2 cases now at our vet. This requires daily meds, monthly injections(priced at $336 a vial) which will need refilled every other month.

Its all become too much for us to manage.

In 2021 I faced a breast cancer battle in the middle of a pandemic. Relying on our credit cards while I was short of my overtime on leave. And having surgery out of state on credit cards.

The interest is now coming to haunt me.





We are both working our butts off to get Rollos surgery and out of the red. But would appreciate any help.