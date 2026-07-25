Help The Phillips Rebuild After Devastating Fire

On Saturday June 27th, Rick and Barb lost their home and all their possessions due to a house fire. They also lost their beloved pet, Joker, who was more than just a pet, he was companion and best friend. They left on a short trip to the grocery store to come back to their home in flames. Nothing was left. You have probably seen Rick, who is a Marine Vet, and Barb at the old Heltonville School where they would set up and sell their garden produce or at Boneheads where Barb used to take care of the flowers and plants. Both Rick and Barb are known for their kindness and willingness to give and help others. This fundraiser is to help them with basic needs and assistance in starting over.