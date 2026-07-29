Help the People of Gaza _ Project Muhmmed

Project Mohammed is a youth-led humanitarian initiative working directly inside Gaza, providing food, clean water, medical aid, infant formula, and emergency support to displaced families and children.

What Your Donation Supports

💧 Clean Water for displaced families and children.

🍞 Bread Distributions for families facing hunger.

🍲 Hot Meals for children and vulnerable households.

🍼 Infant Formula for babies and newborns.

🏥 Medical Aid and essential medications.

🏕️ Emergency Relief for displaced families living in tents and shelters.

Recent Impact

Through the support of donors around the world, Project Mohammed has provided direct humanitarian assistance across Gaza, including:

💧 Hundreds of thousands of liters of clean water distributed.

🍞 Emergency bread distributions for families facing hunger.

🍲 Thousands of meals delivered to displaced children and families.

🍼 Infant formula provided to vulnerable babies.

🏥 Medical assistance and essential medications.

🏕️ Direct support for displaced families living in camps and shelters.

Every distribution is documented directly from Gaza to ensure transparency and accountability.

Who We Are

Project Mohammed is a grassroots humanitarian initiative led by a team of young Palestinians working directly inside Gaza.

We are not a large international organization, nor are we operating from outside Gaza.

We are members of the community we serve, living through the same challenges and hardships faced by the people around us every day.

Project Mohammed was established in response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the goal of providing direct assistance to families, children, patients, and displaced people facing extremely difficult conditions.

Every day, our team works inside displacement camps, damaged neighborhoods, hospitals, and shelters to reach those who need help the most.

Our mission is simple:

To provide direct humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza with dignity, transparency, and compassion.

The Reality in Gaza

For millions of people in Gaza, daily life has become a struggle for survival.

Families spend hours searching for food and clean water.

Children have lost their homes, their schools, and their sense of safety.

Patients face severe shortages of medicine and healthcare.

Many families now live in tents or temporary shelters after losing everything.

Simple things that many people around the world take for granted have become difficult to obtain.

A loaf of bread.

A bottle of clean water.

A hot meal.

A can of infant formula.

For countless families in Gaza, these basic necessities are no longer guaranteed.

How Your Donation Helps

💧 Clean Water

$25 helps provide clean drinking water to displaced families.

$50 helps cover half the cost of a water distribution.

$100 funds one full water truck distribution.

$500 helps provide multiple emergency water distributions across Gaza.

🍞 Bread Distribution















































































































































































